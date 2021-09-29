In the Canaries, a torrent of lava flows into the Atlantic Ocean

Lava expelled from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of Palma in the Canary Islands, now has an open channel to the ocean. Images from Playa Nueva, on the island’s west coast, show lava plunging into the sea.

The river of incandescent lava from the volcano which erupted ten days ago on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary archipelago, continued to flow into the Atlantic at midday on Wednesday, but the wind pushed the poisonous gases out to sea, thus protecting, for now, a traumatized local population. Images from Playa Nueva, on the island’s west coast, showed a torrent of lava plunging into the ocean from the top of a hundred-meter cliff amid gigantic plumes of steam.

The Spanish Institute of Oceanography indicated in a tweet, with supporting images, that the lava was gaining ground on the sea, its accumulation forming in the water a kind of deposit, of pyramid, reaching about fifty meters of tall and still growing.

The most important risk, that of toxic gases produced by the sudden contact between a lava at more than 1,000 degrees Celsius and sea water at a temperature of 22 or 23 degrees, however seemed to be immediately removed thanks to the wind. Provided of course that it does not change direction …

Dreaded toxic gases

“At this very moment we have a strong wind over the area which further dissipates (the gas clouds) towards the sea, therefore the risk is much lower” than the experts envisaged, Rubén Fernández told national radio, one of the people in charge of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). This meeting between lava and sea water was particularly feared, because it leads to the production of toxic gases and harmful particles. “Inhalation or contact with acidic gases and liquids can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract, and can cause difficulty in breathing,” warned the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology (Involcan).

To prevent this risk, the regional government of the archipelago has decreed a security perimeter with a radius of 3.5 km on land and two nautical miles at sea around the place where the lava was expected to arrive. The entry of lava into the ocean occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time (Tuesday 22:00 GMT) on Tuesday, after the lava flow spewed out by the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sped up in speed. The volcano erupted on September 19.

“The lava now has an open channel to the ocean (…), a perfectly marked path through which it will go to the sea,” said David Calvo, spokesperson for Involcan, in an interview with national television TVE. He saw it as “good news”, because this road towards the ocean “avoids that there are new blockages, new lava dams” which would force it to spread laterally towards other areas.

During these ten days, the lava river devastated everything in its path – buildings, fields, roads … – causing the ruin and despair of a good part of the population of this small island, estimated at some 85,000. people.