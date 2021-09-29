In Tunisia, Najla Bouden appointed prime minister

Najla Bouden was tasked with forming the Tunisian government on Wednesday, September 29. – / AFP

For the first time, a woman will lead the Tunisian government. The president, Kaïs Saïed, charged Najla Bouden to form a government in Tunisia, announced Wednesday (September 29th) the presidency. At the end of July, after months of political deadlock, Mr. Saïed sacked the previous cabinet, froze Parliament and also granted himself judicial power.

Mme Bouden was “Responsible for forming a government as soon as possible”, the presidency said in a statement, repeatedly emphasizing the character “Historical” the appointment, for the first time, of a woman head of government in Tunisia. “It is an honor for Tunisia and a tribute to Tunisian women. “





Unknown to the general public

The powers granted to the head of government were, however, considerably reduced by the “Exceptional measures” adopted by Mr. Saïed on September 22, which suspend the application of key chapters of the Constitution. Now, based on “Exceptional measures” taken the time to conduct a series of “Political reforms”, the Head of State, holder of executive power, himself chairs the Council of Ministers.

Born in 1958 and a scientist by training, Mme Bouden, originally from the city of Kairouan, is unknown to the general public.

Prior to his surprise appointment, Mme Bouden was managing director of a higher education reform project. Previously, this doctor in geology had been in charge of mission, then director general at the ministry of higher education.