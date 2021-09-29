In Zambia, the “hidden” debt vis-à-vis China

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at the 76th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York, September 21, 2021. SPENCER PLATT / AP

Just days after winning the presidential election in Zambia on August 12, 2021, Hakainde Hichilema discovered a “bigger than expected hole” in the country’s finances. This debt “hole” swallowed up nearly 40% of tax revenue until the country declared itself in default in the fall of 2020. The new president, elected in August against a backdrop of social anger and rising wages price, now has the delicate mission of renegotiating the external debt, a third of which would be held by China.

First challenge: find all the debts, including those that have gone astray. A ministry may have borrowed money from a Chinese creditor without notifying anyone in the government, as sometimes happens, or the government may discover, following an unexpected default, that it must repay a loan he had guaranteed. According to calculations by the AidData laboratory, from the American William & Mary University, Zambia’s hidden debt to China alone represents 8% of its GDP.





“Now that we are in power, we are starting to see that the official debt numbers don’t quite match the real numbers, Mr. Hichilema told Bloomberg at the end of August, a week after his election. Agreements were negotiated outside the usual channels, that is, debt was accumulated without authorization from Parliament. “ The new president does not want to hide anything from Zambia’s abysmal debt, which has increased sevenfold in six years, while being careful not to scare investors. “Zambia’s creditors need not worry about our financial situation. We will reach an amicable and beneficial solution for everyone ”, he wrote on Twitter a few days later. “We will have to put on our seatbelt, because what we are going to stumble upon is not going to be pretty”, however, warns a diplomat about the country’s financial situation.

In the pockets of former politicians

The country has embarked on the “common framework” procedure of the G20 which provides for enhanced cooperation between all creditors, including China, to restructure debts. Zambia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must agree on the “New fiscal trajectory” to be adopted before it is sent to the G20 secretariat and then discussed with the other creditors. New finance minister and former IMF employee Situmbeko Musokotwane has pledged to double income from copper exports, and revive key sectors such as agriculture and tourism to turn the economy around. The state could cut some subsidies for the purchase of fertilizers or gasoline, according to the country’s newspapers, but “Social spending will be preserved”, assures Preya Sharma, IMF representative in Zambia.

