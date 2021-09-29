Incredibly thin slimane: the real and sad reason for this weight loss

The Voice has changed the lives of many participants, like Kendji Girac or Slimane, now known throughout France. Vitaa’s sidekick flourished with his coach Florent Pagny during the fifth season of tele-hook in 2016, until he obtained the victory. A nice end for Slimane who had come to the auditions as a broken man … and already very thin.

This is a great first! The Voice launches its All Stars version, broadcast since September 11, 2021 on TF1. The opportunity for Nikos Aliagas to find former Talents and discuss their career. Slimane thus gives himself up to the host in an Apple podcast, telling how the singing competition changed his life but also why he agreed to try his luck.





By appearing on the set of The Voice facing the armchairs of Florent Pagny, Zazie, Mika and Garou, the performer of the title I give it to you sang Flush with you of Vitaa. The lyrics of the song particularly resonated with him, and they were also one of his motivations for participating in tele-hook. “I had really fought to sing this song, he confides. She really represented what I was going through at the time.“It must be said that Slimane was coming out of a difficult moment in his life, namely a breakup in love.”I came from lose 30 kilos because in real life I’m in love depression. In fact, I only think of the person I’m singing this song for“, he admits.

In July 2016, in parallel with his participation in the front page show, Slimane had already mentioned his relationship to the body in an interview for Gala. “I was very fat when I was little. Really obese“, he had assured. Even more, on the set of Hello earthlings facing Thierry Ardisson, he declared to have weighed “up to 125-130 kilos“. Today, many years later, the charming brunette seems fulfilled, good in his body and in his head. The singer is deeply into the sport and the results make more than one salivate! On social networks , Slimane has also displayed his new muscular silhouette …