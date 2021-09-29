INFO FRANCE BLEU – Loire: 250 people vaccinated against Covid-19 with expired doses

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional health agency recognizes “a collective error.“On September 21, the ARS teams were informed that doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 had been injected to at least 250 people when the recommended use date has passed.

At least a hundred middle school students concerned

This batch of vaccines, thawed on August 6, could in theory be administered until September 5. But the doses were used for vaccination operations between September 7 and 21. This concerns at least a hundred students from seven Loire colleges : Claude Fauriel, Jules Vallès and Marc Seguin colleges in Saint-Étienne, Jean Rostand college in Saint-Chamond, Pilat and Saint-Joseph colleges in Bourg-Argental and l’Astrée college in Boën-sur-Lignon.

No health risk according to the ARS

These vaccines were also used during “Go to” vaccination operations in the municipalities of Firminy, La Ricamarie, Roche-la-Molière and Chambon-Feugerolles. The ARS has approached the National Medicines Safety Agency which specifies that there is no identified risk for the health of the vaccinated persons with this lot. But it cannot guarantee its effectiveness against Covid-19.





The parents of the schoolchildren concerned have been notified and new vaccination dates will be offered to them, since their previous vaccination is no longer considered valid. The Regional Health Agency speaks of a traceability problem and announces that it has launched an audit to identify the origin of the dysfunction. Apparently, the thawing dates would not have been entered on the vials, as it should be the case.