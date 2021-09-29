Investigation by the ARS and the prosecution following the death of a teenage girl eleven days after her vaccination

The Regional Health Agency and the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor’s office said they had opened an investigation following the death of a 17-year-old girl, 11 days after the injection of a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To date, only Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 are authorized for 12-17 year olds. Sofia died last Tuesday, September 21 in Aix-en-Provence hospital, after a discomfort that had occurred the day before in her school establishment, a high school in Gardanne (Bouches-du-Rhône), explained Farida, her aunt and godmother. .





The funeral took place on Monday. “Doctors noted an unexplained massive pulmonary embolism,” she said. “Medical and pharmacological analyzes are underway,” said the ARS. The health agency adds that it is “too early to know if there is a link or not” between this death and the vaccination.

For its part, the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation into the causes of death and requested an autopsy. This has already been partly carried out but additional analyzes are still in progress, in particular at the anatomopathological and toxicological level. “It takes a little while. We will do everything to find out the causes of this death, ”added Achille Kiriakides the prosecutor of the Republic of Aix-en-Provence.