iPhone 13: the screen change condemns Face ID (and third-party repairers)

Broken the screen of your brand new iPhone 13? You will necessarily have to have it replaced in the Apple Store, because changing the screen blows up Face ID, the iPhone’s facial recognition system.

Without AppleCare +, changing the screen of your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro costs € 311.10 at Apple. That’s € 251.10 for an iPhone 13 Mini and up to € 361.10 for an iPhone 13 Pro Max. As always, repairs are particularly expensive going through Apple, and many will turn to third-party repairers to replace a broken screen. Still, with this new generation of iPhone, you’d better avoid breaking your screen: a screen change that isn’t performed by Apple dooms Face ID facial recognition.

This is the observation made by the YouTuber Phone Repair Guru. By boning Apple’s new flagship, he found that the brand had installed two new chips on the lower part of the screen. Harmless in appearance, these chips are in fact essential for the proper functioning of Face ID.





The YouTuber tried to swap the screens of two iPhone 13. Even if the sensors necessary for facial recognition are functional and they are authentic screens, Face ID does not survive manipulation. The system detects that this is not the original screen and turns off facial recognition.

There is a solution according to the youtubeur, but it is really complex to set up. This would involve recovering the chips present on the old slab in order to solder them to the new screen. This manipulation obviously remains out of the reach of many repairers, and would greatly lengthen the time it takes to replace a screen.

In other words, since the screen is now linked to Face ID, it will necessarily be necessary to have your iPhone 13 repaired at an Apple Store or at an authorized repairer in order to maintain facial recognition. This is all the more problematic as it is still the only method to unlock an iPhone, with the traditional alphanumeric code. This should hurt small repairers …