iPhone: Spotify is hell on iOS 15

Many users complain about bugs on Spotify since the upgrade to iOS 15. The platform is aware of the problem and promises a fix.

The final version of iOS 15 was released on September 20, and many iPhone users have now adopted it. It is therefore an opportunity to have first feedback on the behavior of certain applications and to identify the traditional bugs of the first versions that accompany all the new versions of iOS. This year is no exception to the rule, and, between this flaw to bypass the iPhone home screen or other bugs concerning the iPhone 13, it’s Spotify’s turn to be talked about.

As many users explain, the Spotify app has behaved abnormally since the upgrade to iOS 15. On some devices, the battery will melt like snow in the sun after opening the app. For its part, Spotify recognizes the problem and claims to have “Forwarded your information to the relevant team and we can confirm that they are currently working on the problem.” “





We must therefore expect an update to come from Spotify, or a new version of iOS that could correct the problem. In the meantime, the streaming music platform shares with us several tips to get rid of bugs. The first is to restart the iPhone. If that doesn’t work, you can always try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it from the App Store. Finally, Spotify also advises to turn off background refresh on the app, which may cause problems. To do this, go to Settings> General> Refresh in Background and search for Spotify.