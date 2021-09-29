Is Rayane Bensetti still in contact with Denitsa Ikonomova? He answers

Since his victory in Dance with the stars in 2014, Rayane Bensetti has had ambiguous relations with Denitsa Ikonomova. This Tuesday, September 28, the comedian answered a question about the juror of Dance with the stars on Instagram.
In 2014, Rayane Bensetti participates in the fifth season of Dance with the stars on TF1. In a duet with Denitsa Ikonomova, the young actor climbs to the final and largely wins the competition. While the 28-year-old actor travels from the film sets, he has ambiguous relations with Denitsa Ikonomova. Two years after winning the fifth season of the famous TF1 show, the Bulgarian dancer posted a photo of the trophy on Instagram, along with this mysterious message: “It’s been 2 years today that we won this beautiful trophy with my Rayane Bensetti. We wanted to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for always being there for us! Together or separately, we can always count on you, thank you. “
Ambiguous relationships
A few years later, in 2020, Denitsa Ikonomova had not contradicted when the team of Je t’aime etc claimed that Rayane Bensetti was her “lover”. Very close, the two dancers never specified the nature of their relationship but sent each other touching messages on social networks. Since last summer, they have never appeared side by side again, causing concern among fans. Apart from a photo where they are smiling with their backs to a sunset in July 2020, no more photos have filtered on social networks.
A question asked on Instagram
This Tuesday, September 28, Rayane Bensetti was hosting a question-and-answer session on Instagram. At the question : “TAre you still in contact with Denitsa? “, the actor replied: “Yes! By the way I find her top as a judge on Dance with the stars“. This response therefore reassures their many fans, worried about the state of their relationship for over a year.