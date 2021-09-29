“It is already our happiness” (PHOTO)

Karine Ferri has just shared photos of her new dog on social networks. A new pet that is already making the happiness of his new mother, faithful friend and supporter of the animal cause.
The Ferri-Gourcuff family is growing. The couple of personalities, parents of two children, Maël and Claudia, have just welcomed a new little furball to the house. Karine Ferri presented it this Tuesday, September 28 on her Instagram account and the least we can say is that this little dog named Bella already fills the host of the after-party with happiness. Dance with the stars. With this new four-legged animal, the companion of former footballer Yoann Gourcuff still demonstrates her unwavering love for animals.
Animals are his “best friends”
Karine Ferri never hid it and confided it in the Parisian, the animals are “his best friends“. Already mistress of Dolmen, her dog and of Menhir, her cat of which she shares many photos, she has just welcomed Bella, a magnificent 5-month-old dog, taken in a refuge. Of course, the host of TF1 wanted to share his happiness with his fans on Instagram: “What a joy to write to you to announce this wonderful news to you. We present to you Bella who has just joined our family. She is 5 months old. We had been looking for an adult dog or puppy to make happy for a long time and it was she who crossed our path. She is already the happiness of our family and we do everything to make hers.“
A personality committed to the animal cause
Karine Ferri, accompanied by other well-known personalities from the small screen such as Delphine Wespiser, are extremely involved in associative works aimed at defending and helping animals. Thus, every month, the former bachelorette gives money to the association “30 million friends” and helps and finances the costly operations of dying animals in shelters … She also does not hesitate to participate to campaigns aimed at reducing the rate of animal abandonment, like Jean-Luc Reichmann, by sharing them with his 702,000 followers on his social networks. No doubt that with such an animal lover, Bella will quickly find her place.