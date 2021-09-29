“It’s on or on”: five exhausted “second-line workers” testify

>> Commerce: “We are taken for less than nothing”

Marie-Laure, customer relations hostess at Auchan in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, in the Pas-de-Calais, does not mince words. “Today, we have no recognition. We are taken for less than nothing. Everything is for the family shareholding and we only collect crumbs “.

This 48-year-old former cashier, mother of two children aged 21 and 15, has a 22-hour weekly contract: “I get about 800 euros net. Incentive, there is no more, bonuses either. We were increased by 0.4%. What do we do with that? It’s 34 euros, that’s not even a full tank of gas.

On the union side, Carole Desiano, FGTA-FO federal secretary, mass distribution sector, explains that “Salaries are the major concern of people but it has not escaped you that everything is exploding in terms (of expenditure) of energy, of fuels… Nobody can save on these sectors. Even if we renegotiate, it’s going to be a close fight “.

>> Transports: “A complete decadence”

For José Zibower, truck driver at XPO and FO union representative, “the salary scale is a complete decline. We arrive at a” smicardisation “of truck drivers. We are really not helped by the branch for national agreements. The 13th month has been claimed for X years but, despite the Covid crisis, there is no progress. The drivers are angry. Result: there is a shortage of truckers in France. We do not want to sleep all week in a truck for a minimum wage “.

A driver for 14 years, he also insists on working conditions “scandalous” during the Covid where parking lots, restaurants and toilets were closed: “we have been forgotten”.

For Patrice Clos, secretary general of FO Transports, “every year, we are told” watch out for competition from Eastern countries. “There is a shortage in the profession. Already after the 2008 crisis, 25,000 drivers were missing. There, there is a lack of between 60 and 65,000. “.

>> Security: “Some live in their car”

Bruno Campoy, security officer in the Narbonne and Perpignan region, elected CGT at Securitas, recalls that “Many security employees have two full-time employers to live on and work 300 hours a month. Some live in their cars. Employees lack salary recognition, we are the handymen.”.

“When we come to a negotiation, Securitas tells us” yes we made around 30 million additional benefits but we cannot jeopardize the contracts “, says this elected union official, in security since 1995. “As soon as people can do something else, they leave.” During the health crisis, “I kept a cluster at the very beginning when we didn’t know what it was. We were working in coveralls, I had to throw my shoes twice because I didn’t want to take it home. We had one. compensation of 30 euros “.





For Florent Le Coq, negotiator for the prevention-safety branch of CGT, “We opened negotiations very early, last April. In June, a proposal of 1.2% (salary increase) arrived but no union organization accepted it. It was said that this was not the case. ‘was not possible. And they did not want to increase more “.

>> Cleanliness: “Work and shut your mouth”

Mustapha, 46, has worked for twelve years as a surface technician on the Jussieu campus in Paris. He says that since the arrival of a new subcontractor, on February 1r, “we are always afraid of being late: after three delays, even five minutes, we receive a letter. The operations manager is very tough. They have removed fixed-term contracts which creates an overload of work. . I have been changed positions with a larger surface. You don’t even have five minutes to breathe. “ At the same time, “I have at least twenty unpaid overtime hours”.

“You have to work and shut your mouth. It’s ‘walk or die’, adds Malika, 61, housekeeper in Paris at the hotel Le Mathurin, employee of the company STN and union member CGT-HPE. “We earn 11 euros an hour. Some barely 10 euros. But we work more. I asked for salary increases because I have not been increased in eight years. I still earn 1,400 euros. Today , my file is in the industrial tribunal for union discrimination “.

According to M’hamed Buhallut, Secretary General SFP-CFDT, “There is no real increase in wages in the cleaning sector because of fierce competition on the markets, always at the lowest bidding, at the cheapest. Companies must stop making this themselves. competition otherwise, we will never have the means to pay employees properly “.

>> Home help: “We don’t do this job for the money”

“We don’t know our job, we don’t talk much about us. Yet without us, many elderly people would have found themselves all alone during the health crisis.” At 24, Méline Callec has been working as a home help for five years, which she started as a civic service volunteer, within the Parisian association Entr’Aide.

“As we give a lot, there are times when we are tired both physically and psychologically. Sometimes with days that go from 9 am to 7 pm, we can’t take it any longer. But as we love what we do, we re-motivate ourselves. “, testifies this young mother. The prospect of an upcoming salary increase “will help us, motivate us, bring us recognition” even if “this profession, we do not do it for the money but because we like the human contact, that we are empathetic”.

New classifications and salary increases will result from October 1 in a salary increase of 13 to 15% for home helpers in the non-profit sector, who represent 60% of the profession. “A large part of this wage earner, who works in the private sector or directly with a private employer, has not obtained any salary increase. It creates a lot of disparities”, deplores the CGT, which recalls that the average salary is 900 euros per month with a working range often of 10 to 12 h / day.