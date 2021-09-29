It’s the end for Silicon Lottery and its CPU binns

You all know, this company which offered you to make Delids and to buy binned processors, therefore processors which had been sorted and which were given to operate in a completely stable way in overclocking, well in overclocking what.

This company offered both AMD chips and Intel chips. This is the type of offer that Silicon Lottery was doing: i7-10700K, for a 4.9 GHz model it was 429 dollars, 5.0 GHz we spent 469 dollars and 5.1 GHz we went up to 559 dollars. We also had statistics on the OC possibilities of the processors, so always for a 10700K we learned that 100% of the chips took 4.9 Ghz, 68% 5.0 Ghz and 20% 5.1 GHz.





But here it is, the bad news has just fallen today, Silicon Lottery will close its doors on October 31st.

The reason for this closure is due to several factors. The first is the fact that the processors are more advanced of origin today and that the tools to boost them are more and more efficient thus limiting the need to call a third party for the OC. The second is the fact that Intel is once again offering TIM balance on its CPUs, which greatly limits Delids requests. Finally, the different periods of shortage that there have been on various CPUs have also played a role.

Bye bye Silicon Lottery …