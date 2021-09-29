Ivory Coast: Accused of rape, KKB responds: “I have nothing to reproach myself with except that it is a criminal case”

KKB, under the blow of a complaint lodged by his ex-collaborator, does not affirm not to reproach itself anything and leaves the matter in the hands of his lawyers.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to raise this issue because out of respect for Ivorians we cannot come to national television where they pay their license, separate us and pretend that this affair did not exist. This is why I say, out of respect for the Ivorians, I thank you for talking to me about it and for giving me the opportunity to say a word about it. I will reassure the Ivorians to tell them that I have nothing to reproach myself with except that it is a criminal case which is now in the hands of the courts. And it belongs to my lawyers to talk about it over the next few days. They will give some elements that will reassure them more, ”said the former presidential candidate of 2015 and 2020.





Finally and as we notified yesterday, in Côte d’Ivoire, a Minister can be prosecuted only with the agreement of the Council of Ministers. It remains to be seen whether, in the light of the investigation, agreement will be given or not for the continuation of the proceedings launched against the Minister of Reconciliation.

To be continued…

Donatien Kautcha, Abidjan