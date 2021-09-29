Jalibert positions himself on Ntamack, Galthié will have to decide

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2020/2021 report

The happiness of some is the misfortune of others and it is not Matthieu Jalibert who will say the opposite. On the airwaves of RMC Sport, the opener of the UBB admits the injury of Ntamack was beneficial to him:

“As I said from the start, it was Romain who started, he was the holder and then we must not lie to each other, I took advantage of his injury to be able to go through the matches, take the confidence and prove to the staff of the Blues that I was able to take on this role. “

But for the Girondin, out of the question to release a number 1 for the moment. “Honestly I don’t think there is a number one or a number two, we both showed that we were able to do good things with the France team jersey, we will continue to work to be number 1 “ before adding:

“The competition remains good, it allows us to transcend ourselves, to give the best of ourselves. We have to help each other so that whoever plays is the best and the most efficient for the France team. “



