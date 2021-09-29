Jean Castex at 8 p.m. on TF1 Thursday

The Prime Minister will unveil measures “to cope with the increase in prices”, in particular that of gas, which will increase by 12.6% in October.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will come and announce “government measures to deal with rising energy prices»Thursday on TF1’s newscast, the channel announced on Wednesday September 29th. According to a government source interviewed by AFP, these measures aimed at households and businesses would not necessarily be tax levers (VAT) or a new extension to the energy check, but could concern upstream smoothing mechanisms in construction. price.

On Monday, the energy regulator announced a 12.6% increase including tax on October 1 in the regulated gas prices applied by Engie, in the wake of the rise in market prices, pushing the government to promise measures on Tuesday “in the next few daysTo defuse the risks of a protest movement reminiscent of the yellow vests, in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Gas prices are at high levels in Europe for various reasons: low stocks, high demand in Asia, inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries. The subject is all the more thorny as an increase in regulated electricity prices should follow early next year. UFC-Que Choose fears a 10% increase.

