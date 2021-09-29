Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: the plug-in hybrid in 2022

Hinted at during Jeep’s 80th anniversary celebrations, the all-new Grand Cherokee was unveiled in detail. Unsurprisingly, it will first be launched in the United States, with the still unavoidable large petrol V6 and V8 blocks.

But the great technical innovation is the 4xe plug-in hybrid version. If the French division has not yet communicated on the subject, it should be the only one on the program here. The 4xe should escape the CO2 penalty and the weight penalty.

The 4xe combines a 2.0 turbo petrol unit and an electric motor, for a maximum power of 375 hp. The model receives a large 17 kWh battery. Fortunately, this is well protected, because for Jeep, there is no question that the hybrid will interfere with off-road adventure capabilities. The vehicle is thus able to cross fords of 61 cm. And even the 4xe is available with the version cut for off-roading, the Trailhawk. The fully electric range is around 40 km.











The new Grand Cherokee stretches 4.91 meters. It is almost 30 cm less than the new L model, unveiled at the beginning of the year, which has the particularity of having a third row of seats. The short version is limited to 5 places (and the long one will not be sold with us). The look is evolving towards more finesse in the grille and optics. On the short version, the chrome above the windows falls along the rear quarter panel. The model can receive a two-tone body.

The interior evolves more clearly. Jeep has clearly applied itself to bringing the Grand Cherokee upmarket and thus better placing it against German competition. There is great attention to detail and the presentation is much more tech-savvy with the central 10.25-inch touchscreen. There is also a 10.1-inch passenger-only screen housed in the center strip.

This overhaul is an opportunity to update the equipment. Depending on the model, there will be level 2 semi-autonomous driving, night vision, parking assistance which manages parallel / perpendicular maneuvers, etc.