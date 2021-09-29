justice cancels two trade agreements with Morocco and the European Union

The General Court of the European Union annulled two trade agreements between Morocco and the European Union (EU), one on agricultural products and the other on fishing, following an appeal by Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front, the court in Luxembourg announced on Wednesday (September 29th). However, these agreements will remain in force for two months. “In order to preserve the Union’s external action and the legal certainty of its international commitments”, according to the press release accompanying the judgment.

After this announcement, the EU and Morocco pledged to continue their trade partnership. “We will take the necessary measures to ensure the legal framework which guarantees the continuation and stability of trade relations between the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco”, say the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, in a joint statement.

Rabat considers Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory and offers autonomy under its sovereignty. An option rejected by the Polisario Front, which fights for the independence of Western Sahara, which continues to demand a self-determination referendum.

The World with AFP

