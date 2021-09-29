Juventus Turin wins against Chelsea (1-0) and takes the lead

Juve confirms their return to form. Opposed to a Chelsea team against which she would probably not have been able to fight a few weeks ago, the Old Lady managed to win on the smallest of margins (1-0). The reigning European champion, without a guiding idea at Juventus Stadium, took a tactical lesson and gave in when the locker room returned, against Federico Chiesa. The air of nothing, the Blues of Thomas Tuchel chained a second defeat in a row, all competitions combined, at the end of shocks where they were particularly expected.

Where have the alluring Blues gone who climbed onto the roof of Europe a few months ago? One thing is certain: they were not at Juventus Stadium, on the second day of the Champions League. The Londoners have yet made a good start, facing an Old Lady still a little breaking in, but pride still present. By dint of stringing passes without being really dangerous, Thomas Tuchel’s men have settled into a false rhythm. And the Italians took the opportunity to bravely play their luck on sharp counters.

Chelsea harmless against an over-experienced Juve

The punishment came at the start of the second half, on a bright action from the Bianconeri, who gradually gained confidence. With a subtle deflection of the head, Adrien Rabiot, impeccable this Wednesday evening, launched Federico Bernardeschi, decisive passer for Chiesa, the other Federico (1-0, 46th). We had only played for 10 seconds in the second act, but Chelsea apparently still had their heads in the locker room.





In this meeting where they gave the illusion of domination, the Blues were too harmless, if not imprecise in front of goal. While Romelu Lukaku has not had the impact in recent weeks against the intelligent defense of Leonardo Bonucci, among others. Juventus Turin would even have deserved to double the stake, if Bernardeschi had not shown clumsiness on a good cross from Juan Cuadrado, after a good orientation from Rabiot, again him (64th).

This result confirms that Chelsea are still traveling as badly in Italy, with a fifth trip concluded with a defeat in the Champions League. It punctuates a very dirty week after another lesson in the league, inflicted by Manchester City at home (0-1). In the classification of group H, the Old Lady took the opportunity to take the lead.

