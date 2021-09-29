Karine Le Marchand tease Love is in the pre 2021: revelation on a couple

Every Monday, M6 viewers can follow Love is in the meadow 2021. Delphine, Vincent le Provençal, Hervé and the other farmers of the season have passed the speed-dating stage. The public can therefore begin to follow the adventure of the candidates and their suitors on the farm. And, as Karine Le Marchand revealed in an Instagram story, this Wednesday, September 29, things will accelerate for one of the participants.

Today, the 53-year-old presenter was in the studio recording her voiceover for one of the episodes of Love is in the meadow 2021. And she did not fail to reveal important information to her Instagram followers. In story, Internet users were able to discover her in front of the microphone declaring: “Ah! The mountains were obviously talkative. And since the secret of the couple’s first kiss has been revealed, we might as well no longer hide.“





Karine Le Marchand has of course not revealed the name of the farmer and the contender who have passed a big milestone in their relationship. But when she says mountain, we can think of Paulette who lives in Switzerland. The donkey driver and manager of the bar brought Dan, whom she had already seen two years before during a meditation, and Bruno to her home. Last I heard, she had a slight preference for the latter who was more comfortable working with his animals. It could also be Jean-François, a 48-year-old sheep breeder in Ariège. He had Mélanie and Marie-Ange come to his house. But for now, viewers have not yet discovered their arrival at the farm.

What is certain is that this season has allowed many farmers to find love. On September 16, Karine Le Marchand wrote on Instagram: “End of filming of the results of season 16! With a record of couples in love, for years … It’s heartwarming! Thank you all, friends, for this interlude of shared happiness.“