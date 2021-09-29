Kate Middleton in Ireland with William: her new autumn look will give some ideas …

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are definitely on all fronts at the start of autumn! As their grandiose appearance on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond continues to make a splash, Prince William and Kate Middleton have headed to Northern Ireland for another official trip. Their last trip there was in February 2019.

The couple had a first date this Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The parents of George, Charlotte and Louis (8, 6 and 3 years old) first went to Ulster University to meet future nurses with which they had already made contact by video call earlier this year, in the midst of a health crisis. For this new official release, Kate Middleton bet on color by revealing a new purple pantsuit from Emilia Wickstead, one of his favorite brands. A perfect set for fall, completed with a fine turtleneck and a pair of Emmy London pumps, which had already proven its worth in the past. Showing no signs of fatigue after her evening with 007, the 39-year-old Briton appeared all smiles among the students and their teachers.





As it was announced a few days ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in the world premiere of the film. To die can wait, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday evening. To discover this 25th film in the James Bond franchise, the Cambridges were accompanied by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Eclipsing in passing the actors of the film that are Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux, Kate Middleton literally dazzled the assembly by walking the red carpet in a golden evening dress.