Kate Middleton sporty: she reveals her ultra shapely legs on the tennis court

On September 24, Kate Middleton appears in great shape on the tennis court to play a duet with a young champion. The Duchess is not only gorgeous, she is also really good at tennis.

A diligent Wimbledon spectator and player herself, Kate Middleton showed us her gorgeous sculpted legs and talent. On Friday September 24, Prince William’s wife stood alongsideEmma Raducanu. The duo then had to face another duo of US Open champions. In this match, the Duchess of Cambridge showed all his tennis talent. The Duchess is herself very passionate about tennis, and that day, she shone on the ground. Valentin Low, a journalist from The Times said on twitter that ” the duchess is “really good at tennis“.

For the occasion, the royal British fashion icon displayed a very sporty look. To believe the images, the duchess looks like a professional tenniswoman with her toned legs. The Duchess dressed in accordance with this sporting event organized by the youth program of the LTA, at the National Tennis Center. She opted for a navy blue zip-up tennis jacket. To be comfortable on the pitch, Duchess Kate donned mini shorts to match the jacket, but comprising a little touch of white. To tread the ground, she chose white sneakers. She styled her hair in a simple ponytail.

Emma Raducanu: Kate Middleton has “an incredible forehand”

According to SHE, to the journalists present on site that day, Emma Raducanu stated that the Duchess has “an incredible forehand“. You can see in the photos of this match how the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis gave herself to her heart’s content to score points. Teaming up with Emma Raducanu, she faced another high caliber duo. The Duchess and the young winner of the US Open have indeed traded a few balls with Alfie hewett and Gordon reid, as well as Joe salisbury. The three form a good selection of tennis winners in their respective categories.

