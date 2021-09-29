Kena Bridge of Spirits: already the game of the year? But how is this possible?

Did you know that Kena’s heroine could have been a lot different? The little nugget of 2021, a real surprise, is full of design secrets, typical of independent projects. We are talking to you today about the genesis and the conception of this indie marvel, future contender for GOTY …

When Kena wasn’t in Kena …

You should know that the adorable little face that is Kena was not present at all at the very beginning of the project, when the game was still only a prototype. As a reminder, the game comes from the independent studio Ember Lab, which is originally a 3D animation studio. When they start making video games, it is in an approach typical of independent projects. The teams will do different iterations of the project, i.e. prototypes. Kena, the game, therefore went through several phases where the focus was different each time. The base planned, for example, to focus on the Rot, the little creatures that now accompany the warrior. Then, Kena, the character, arrived, but not in the form we know since initially it was a little girl aged 7 to 8.

Also faced with the moral dilemmas of the scenario and the themes tackled, considered quite mature, the team did it a bit older, history of creating a coherent character. Further in the iterations of prototypes it is the question of fights that arrived, and Kena had to rely first and foremost on the Rots, her companions. In action sequences, it was therefore much less important than she has today and served as a sort of general with an army of little creatures. Even aesthetically, Kena was not always the Kena of today: she initially had to wear a long cape, which however was too distracting according to the developers, who ultimately opted for some sort of shawl.

Over the months, at the Ember Lab studio, prototypes are linked and the idea of ​​a action adventure game. Artistically, the project becomes very marked by a Princess Mononoke style Ghibli paw, on which we would have stuck a 3D worthy of a Pixar. The mix hits the mark and when the studio seeks funding to launch production, Sony says “yes” and signs the console exclusive contract. In this way, the game carves out a place of choice on PS4, then PS5, while ensuring the necessary cash flow for its production.

A real indie game?

For a project to go through so many stages over time and move forward calmly, as we have seen, it must respond to a principle of iteration. It’s a process that almost only exists in indie games. And precisely, the studio behind Kena is a true independent studio that manages everything on its own, from development to marketing and publication, including public relations. Ember Lab was founded in 2009 in California by two brothers, Josh and Michael Grier. They have experience in management, sales, and special effects. In other words: they have no experience in gaming by founding their studio.

Nevertheless passionate about the environment, the two brothers worked in 2016 on a fanfilm of Zelda Majora’s Mask. Baptized Terrible Fate, “A horrible destiny”. The 3D is impeccable, the rhythm is good, the music is superb and the little film goes around the world, but also around the video game studios. Everyone recognizes the talent of the team, and the Grier brothers say to themselves that it is time to make a video game: it is at this precise moment that begins the Kena project.

Several months later, with the arrival of Sony and Epic Games for console and PC exclusivity, the studio can now staff itself accordingly. The team increases to 15 people and can also count on a Vietnamese studio for the production of the assets that the studio cannot produce itself. This is quite common in the industry, however the team goes so far as to travel to Vietnam to see if everything is going well and to ensure that the two entities are on the same wavelength. .





The same care is given to the music. The game being strongly inspired by Japanese and Balinese atmospheres, the OST had to be imbued with these exotic atmospheres. For the occasion, the composer Jason gallaty approached local artists, who weren’t really enthusiastic about the collaboration, however. The Grier brothers then took over and called the artists, to explain their motivations and what Kena was going to talk about. Finally convinced by the approach, Balinese artists agreed to work on the soundtrack, and even hosted on site, in Bali, the composer and one of the Grier brothers. She is also one of the most famous singers in Bali, Emiko Saraswati Susilo who gives his voice to Kena. And it is all this care, and this deeply human side, in force during the entire development that offers such a special and captivating technical and visual atmosphere. So many qualities that the critics appreciated, despite very pronounced delays …

The right game at the right time?

To say that Kena was late is an understatement: Announced in June 2020, to finally be released in September 2021, the title went through 5 announced release dates and periods. Indeed, for lack of press relation, the studio communicates relatively little on its game, its features, its universe, or its development. The game never got a preview and it never really got a huge amount of in-depth communication.. And yet it is partly thanks to this shyness towards the media and the public that Kena serves as the excellent “surprise” of 2021, as most players and testers find out completely by playing the game. first time.

And precisely these press tests, they are very positive: between 79 and 81 of metacritic and Open Critic, 18/20 on Jeuxvideo.com : Kena has seduced with her freshness, her amazing artistic direction and her universe as coherent as it is attractive. As for the rare negative reviews, they sometimes concern the difficulty of the fights, sometimes the fact that the game does not bring much original to the middle, and tries to borrow each of its strengths from other titles already known and recognized. But, whether positive or negative, all critics agree that the studio signs an excellent first game. Where others would have surely stumbled in many places, the copy rendered by Ember Lab is surprisingly successful and visually bold. Enough to ensure a bright future for the studio, which is already looking towards the horizon …

His chances at the Game Awards?

So what future for Kena? His participation in GOTY 2021 seems inevitable, but the game will have very tough competition. In its genre we already notice three excellent challengers: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Psychonauts 2, or Super Mario 3D World & Bowser’s Fury. We will therefore have to fight on multiple fronts to hope to win rewards at the end of the year. Game of the Year, Best Narration, Best Direction, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound Design, Best Action-Adventure Game : so many categories on which Kena and Ember Lab can at least be named. On the other hand, it’s a safe bet that Kena will win at least three awards: best indie game, best first indie game, and best art direction.

Towards a sequel?

Apart from the awards ceremony, Kena is especially likely to evolve over time: its developers have claimed that given the success of the game, the teams are thinking of adding a new combat aspect, improvements to the photo mode, and more generally “new content” without giving more details.

On the other hand, if you are expecting a sequel to Kena, you may be disappointed since the Grier brothers now have in mind to focus on another license while keeping the same style of gameplay and storytelling experience. Kena will therefore be what is called a “one-shot”Even if we can expect to see additional content unloading…

One thing is certain, with Kena Bridge of Spirits, the Ember Lab studio marks its arrival in the industry with a hot iron, and it would not be surprising that a certain Sony is considering buying it back… The game is available on PC, PS4 and PS5 and you can consult its news and its test on JV:

