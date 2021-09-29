KFC in turn adopts the nutri-score

On the website and directly at the order terminals, KFC now displays the Nutri-Score of its products.

Now it’s up to the fried chicken to show off what’s in it. A few weeks ago, McDonald’s implemented the nutri-score on its products, KFC decided to do it too. This note will be posted on the fast-food website and on the ordering terminals of 287 French restaurants. “70% of the products in our permanent range are between A and C“, assures Cédric Losdat, CEO of KFC France interviewed by the Sunday Newspaper.

In detail, the burgers and wraps display a nutri-score of B or C. Thus, the Boxmaster Spicy received a B rating and the Crispy club wrap bacon received a C just like the Double Krunch cheese. Other burgers are worse off with a D rating like the original Colonel, the bacon version or The kentucky burger.





A C for Bucket tenders

Often, customers stop by KFC for fried chicken. Again, the ratings are C or D depending on the menus. The five tenders and the Bucket tenders are rated C against D for the Hot wings. On the salad side, the Caesar and the marinated tomato one have a C for the option with tenders and the variation with breaded cheese has received a D.

Regarding the accompaniments, not surprisingly the vegetables proudly put forward an A (cherry tomatoes, cobette and small salad) against a B for the fries. Then the desserts are also screened for the nutri-score. If obviously the apple is doing (very) well, the sundae have received a rating of C. For the cakes, the rating is even worse: a C for the cookie, an E for the nutella muffin and an E for the brookie. Over the months, these colorful notes should flourish in many fast-food brands such as Domino’s, which also tests these indicators in certain establishments.

