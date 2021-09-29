KFC will set up shop in rue du Gros-Horloge in Rouen, instead of Papeterie

76 news See my news

The KFC brand will soon be installed at 175, rue du Gros-Horloge in Rouen, in place of the historic paper mill. (© MN / 76 news)

The catering offer continues to grow, rue du Gros-Horloge, the main commercial artery of Rouen city center (Seine-Maritime). After the opening of Pitaya, a Thai street-food store, it is the American giant KFC which settles down a few boxes below. As revealed by our colleagues from Western trend, and as confirmed to us by a source familiar with the matter, the fast-food restaurant, whose specialties are based on chicken, will be installed in place of the Papeterie de Rouen.





La Papeterie is packing up

The brand, which will soon be at 175, rue du Gros-Horloge, will therefore replace the historic stationery, which was still one of the few to sell school and office supplies in the Rouen city center. On its window, posters already announce its final closure.

KFCs already exist at the Saint-Sever center, Grand-Quevilly and Tourville-la-Rivière.

