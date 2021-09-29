More

    KFC will set up shop in rue du Gros-Horloge in Rouen, instead of Papeterie

    Business


    Through Margot Nicodemus
    Published on

    The KFC brand will soon be installed at 175, rue du Gros-Horloge in Rouen, in place of the historic paper mill.
    The KFC brand will soon be installed at 175, rue du Gros-Horloge in Rouen, in place of the historic paper mill. (© MN / 76 news)

    The catering offer continues to grow, rue du Gros-Horloge, the main commercial artery of Rouen city center (Seine-Maritime). After the opening of Pitaya, a Thai street-food store, it is the American giant KFC which settles down a few boxes below. As revealed by our colleagues from Western trend, and as confirmed to us by a source familiar with the matter, the fast-food restaurant, whose specialties are based on chicken, will be installed in place of the Papeterie de Rouen.


    La Papeterie is packing up

    The brand, which will soon be at 175, rue du Gros-Horloge, will therefore replace the historic stationery, which was still one of the few to sell school and office supplies in the Rouen city center. On its window, posters already announce its final closure.

    KFCs already exist at the Saint-Sever center, Grand-Quevilly and Tourville-la-Rivière.

    Has this article been useful to you? Please note that you can follow 76actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMDMA circulated so much at the last Glastonbury festival it polluted the river
    Next articlePSG-Manchester City: Neymar Messi chamber

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC