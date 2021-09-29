More

    last site visit before the opening on October 16

    Business


    While the artisans are busy fitting out the stalls, deliveries have started for Fnac, whose opening is scheduled for October 21.

    In images, in pictures. Halles de Dax: last site visit before the opening on October 16

    The exterior of the building, with the “renovated” arcades, is clearly unanimous among the Dacquois.
    © Photo credit: Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    Inside, natural light falls from the transverse canopy.

    Inside, natural light falls from the transverse canopy.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”


    The mayor Julien Dubois, the director of Deveco Patricia Yvora, the director general of services, Frédéric Coudron, and the trade assistant, Grégory Rendé, for a final site visit.

    Mayor Julien Dubois, Director of Deveco Patricia Yvora, Director General of Services, Frédéric Coudron, and Trade Assistant, Grégory Rendé, for a final site visit.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    The stalls are in the process of being finalized, like here that of the

    The stalls are in the process of being finalized, like here that of the “Greek Islands”

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    Another perspective on the ground floor and access to Fnac, on the first floor.

    Another perspective on the ground floor and access to Fnac, on the first floor.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    The fittings of the “Le Grand Bleu” fishmonger's stall.

    The fittings of the “Le Grand Bleu” fishmonger’s stall.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    The “Maison Lavigne”, whose caterer, butcher and charcuterie stall will also serve as a rotisserie.

    The “Maison Lavigne”, whose caterer, butcher and charcuterie stall will also serve as a rotisserie.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”

    The barrels of the future brewery

    The barrels of the future brewery “L’Experiment’Halle”, open on the Place Roger-Ducos.

    Isabelle Louvier / “South West”


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGas stations, restaurants, supermarkets … four questions about the shortages affecting the United Kingdom
    Next articleRB Salzburg – LOSC: the official lines in Youth League

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC