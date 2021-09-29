Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. last site visit before the opening on October 16 Business September 29, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Posted on 09/29/2021 at 12:33 p.m. While the artisans are busy fitting out the stalls, deliveries have started for Fnac, whose opening is scheduled for October 21. The exterior of the building, with the “renovated” arcades, is clearly unanimous among the Dacquois. © Photo credit: Isabelle Louvier / “South West” Inside, natural light falls from the transverse canopy. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” Mayor Julien Dubois, Director of Deveco Patricia Yvora, Director General of Services, Frédéric Coudron, and Trade Assistant, Grégory Rendé, for a final site visit. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” The stalls are in the process of being finalized, like here that of the “Greek Islands” Isabelle Louvier / “South West” Another perspective on the ground floor and access to Fnac, on the first floor. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” The fittings of the “Le Grand Bleu” fishmonger’s stall. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” The “Maison Lavigne”, whose caterer, butcher and charcuterie stall will also serve as a rotisserie. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” The barrels of the future brewery “L’Experiment’Halle”, open on the Place Roger-Ducos. Isabelle Louvier / “South West” Aslam Search Latest articles France, outlet for Boris Johnson September 30, 2021 Death of Boulogne guitarist Olivier Libaux, founder of the Nouvelle Vague group September 30, 2021 we finally know the reason for the postponement of the Sony exclusivity and it is moving September 30, 2021 While waiting for a broadcaster in France, the Euroleague will only be visible in OTT September 30, 2021 Previous articleGas stations, restaurants, supermarkets … four questions about the shortages affecting the United KingdomNext articleRB Salzburg – LOSC: the official lines in Youth League Related articles Iliad’s withdrawal from the stock market, symbol of a new deal between operators, markets and Gafam Business September 30, 2021 sixteen European companies undertake to reimburse within the deadlines set by the European Union Business September 30, 2021 A grant of 10,000 euros to help buy your primary residence Business September 30, 2021 Leave a reply Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.