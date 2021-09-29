Lazy scrolling on iPad mini 6 screen is ‘normal’, says Apple

The broken scrolling effect that some iPad mini 6 users experience is behavior ” normal For an LCD screen, Apple toldArsTechnica. The manufacturer explains that there may be a small delay in refreshing the lines at the top of the screen and those at the bottom of the screen. This can cause this “jelly scroll”, as can be seen on the new tablet.

Here is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI

– Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Strangely, this lazy refresh story came out with the iPad mini 6, when Apple has been using LCDs on its tablets forever. We imagine that the effect should have been talked about much earlier. Has Apple changed anything with the latest generation of iPad mini? Perhaps a dismantling will allow to know a little more about the possible changes made by the manufacturer.

iPad mini 6: some users complain about a scrolling bug

Unless Apple decides otherwise if the matter continues to be controversial, there should therefore be no software update to compensate for this scrolling. As far as we are concerned, we have not spotted anything on our iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 currently under test.