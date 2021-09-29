LeBron James: “Not many people say it but Russell Westbrook is an incredible passer” | NBA

Everything is in place for the star wars to take place with the Nets who took up their quarters on the San Diego side, while the Lakers remained in place, in Los Angeles, for their training camp. In a few days, the two teams will face each other for their first preseason game, and on the Lakers side, it will be an opportunity to see Russell Westbrook in his new colors.

At 32, the 2017 MVP will wear a third jersey in a year, and he only thinks of this championship title which is missing from his record.

“LeBron, more than anyone, knows what it takes to win a title”, Russell Westbrook told ESPN. “I am aware of the commitment, of the sacrifices that we are both going to have to make, including myself and [Anthony Davis] for the good of the team, and to find solutions to win a title. And that is the ultimate goal. So everything that happens along the way should not distract us, should not distract us from our ultimate goal. “

For the former star leader of the Thunder, it is also an opportunity to play at home, in Los Angeles, alongside one of the best players in history, LeBron James.

“When you have the chance to play against one of the greatest players of all time and on a regular basis, it is useful for my game”, said the point guard. “It helps my preparation, it makes me focus more on the things necessary so that I can say, ‘I have accomplished everything I can accomplish in this league and now I am fortunate enough to be able to play alongside him.’ . So I can’t wait to be there, I can’t wait to see the things that we can accomplish here together this season. “

The ability to bring easy baskets

On the side of LeBron James, we are obviously very proud of his cast since we know that the quadruple MVP played an essential role in the recruitment of the Lakers. For the number 6 of the Lakers, Russell Westbrook will change the face of the Lakers by his speed and… his passing quality.

” He immediately increased our pace ”, notes the “King”. “He’s always in the NBA’s Top 5 in pace, no matter which team he’s played with. So being able to throw yourself forward to try and get a few quick baskets before the defense is in place is what he creates. But he is also an outstanding playmaker. I don’t find many people saying it, but he’s an incredible passer. Everyone sees the rebounds, everyone sees the points and things like that, but his assists, his ability to make the guys around him better, we don’t talk about that much. We are all looking forward to being his teammate. “



