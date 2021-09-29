Londoner Sarah Everard victim of “false arrest” before being killed, prosecution says

The police officer who admitted the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard, whose disappearance had upset the British, had staged a “false arrest” by handcuffing her, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer with the London Police Unit responsible for the protection of diplomatic representations, had pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive, a case which had freed up on women’s safety.

The married man and father of two appeared on Wednesday at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London for the first of two days of court hearing at the end of which his sentence will be pronounced.

Prosecutor Tom Little explained that Mr. Couzens had made a “false arrest” of the young woman, “handcuffing” her and showing her her business card.

A couple driving by witnessed the scene, the passenger seeing that Wayne Couzens was handcuffing Sarah Everard and imagining that she “must have done something wrong”.

“In fact, they were witnessing the kidnapping of Sarah Everard,” the prosecutor said.

– “Not gullible” –

The young woman was kidnapped on March 3 as she walked home after leaving friends’ home in Clapham, in the south of the capital.





This displacement in full confinement “made her more vulnerable”, according to the prosecutor, who clarified that Wayne Couzens had been part of patrols intended to enforce the anti-Covid-19 rules and knew what words to use against the perpetrators .

Attached to the London police unit responsible for the protection of diplomatic representations, Wayne Couzens had completed his working day at the United States Embassy on the day of the kidnapping.

Sarah Everard was found strangled dead seven days after her disappearance in a wood in Kent (south-east of England), a few meters from land belonging to Wayne Couzens.

CCTV footage enabled investigators to identify and arrest the officer at his home in Deal, Kent on March 9.

A few minutes before his arrest, the police officer had erased the contents of his phone. Fragments of Sarah Everard’s cell phone Sim card were found in her car.

The death of Sarah Everard had caused great emotion in the country. Thousands of women had shared their feeling of insecurity on social networks, calling on politicians to act against violence against women.

Protesters gathered outside the court on Wednesday morning, waving banners proclaiming “The police have blood on their hands” or “We will not be silenced”.

An ex-boyfriend of Sarah Everard described her as “resourceful” and “not gullible”, stating that he could not imagine her getting into a stranger’s car except under the use of force or by handling.