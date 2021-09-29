Man Utd: the hero Ronaldo relishes

The comeback of Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old, 2 games and 2 goals in LdC this season) to Manchester United is definitely a fairy tale. Very efficient, the Portuguese striker never stops carrying his team and scoring. Against Villarreal (2-1) this Wednesday in the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or again played the saviors with a decisive goal at the very end of the game (see yesterday’s news at 11:59 p.m.). A dream scenario according to the main interested party.

“It’s always special when you score the winning goal. It makes you happy. It’s an honor to score that winning goal, but I have to stress the attitude of the team. We managed to reverse the result. , we had a great attitude. The supporters also pushed us. (??) That’s why I came back, to help the team, to score goals. The team was a little nervous because of the situation. We had lost the first match, there we were led, but we gave a good answer “, analyzed Le Mancunien for the Canal + channel.





Old Trafford residents can still thank their hero.

