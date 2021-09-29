Manchester United take victory over Villarreal thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo

The match: 2-1
Definitely, it’s complicated, at the moment, for Manchester United. After two domestic defeats, the Red Devils returned to success (2-1), in a somewhat happy way, in the Champions League, by overcoming Villarreal thanks to the 136th goal in the competition of Cristiano Ronaldo, who played there his 178th game, a new record, after additional time (90th + 5).
Their territorial domination, in the first period, was in vain due to a lack of creativity. Cristiano Ronaldo little in sight, failed to weigh. Neither his head, too removed (8th), nor his volley without force and without angle (39th), were not threatening.
On the contrary, it was the Spaniards who showed themselves to be dangerous as soon as they were able to leave. Either very often. And it took a great David de Gea to keep his people afloat (see below). But MU’s keeper couldn’t do it all. And so he ended up bowing, after the break, on a model of rapid transition of the men of Unai Emery. Dani Parejo launched, once again, Danjuma on the left, whose right outside jewel benefited Alcacer (0-1, 53 ‘).
How could the Red Devils get by? On a set piece, an individual feat … or both, as when Bruno Fernandes’ set back free kick allowed Alex Telles to adjust a left volley, too crossed for Geronimo Rulli (1-1, 60th). And on a twist of fate, after a new performance from De Gea (86th). Ronaldo, therefore, relied on Jesse Lingard to deceive the former Montpellier goalkeeper, at a closed angle (2-1, 90th + 5).
The player: de Gea, as in a dream
If the Red Devils can be happy to have won, they also owe it, and above all, to their goalkeeper. David de Gea was unbeatable for a long time, pushing back the attempts of Arnaut Danjuma (7th, 10th), that of Yeremi Pino (45th), the head of Paco Alcacer (17th), who also did not frame (31st), not more than Gerard Moreno (21st). The English deprived of a large part of their defense, with the injuries of Harry Maguire (axial) and Luke Shaw (left side), in addition to the suspension of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (right side) therefore do not have it. that little reassured.
And if the Spanish goalkeeper could nothing on the opening of the score of Alcacer (53rd), he still saved his own at 1-1, taking out the strike from Moi Gomez and the recovery, from close, from Boulaye Dia (86th) . We know the rest …
After 16 unbeaten matches (12 wins, 4 draws) in the European Cup (Champions League and Europa League), Villarreal fell to Manchester United, a team against which the Spaniards had never lost … nor won. (5 draws).