Mandatory winter tires - All you need to know: departments, equipment, sanction ...

More than a month before the entry into force of the obligation to equip your car with winter equipment in part of France. Yet, according to a survey conducted for Point S, 65% of motorists have never heard of it. It is therefore high time to take an interest in the subject. To find out if you are concerned, how to equip yourself, Caradisiac takes stock.

When does the measure apply?

It starts on November 1st. So you have to think about it seriously this time! The obligation is then in effect until March 31.

Where is the obligation in place?

The “Mountain II” law applies in the six massifs of France: Alps, Corsica, Jura, Massif Central, Pyrenees and Vosges. This initially affects 48 departments. But the implementation was then orchestrated at the local level, with a “massif committee”, which notably includes elected officials and the prefect.

A local freedom of choice which gives geographically a sacred gas factory! Several departments included in the massifs, for example, said no! Others have generalized the measure. And for the majority, the obligation will concern part of the department.

To get a clearer picture, Caradisiac offers a subject that makes the most complete inventory possible to find the instructions department by department.

> To read on Caradisiac: The list of departments and municipalities concerned

I am going to cross an affected area, do I need to be equipped?

The answer is yes, there is no exception for motorists in transit. Example: you live in Brittany, you want to go to Marseille. If you go through the Massif Central, the Puy de Dôme has generalized the measure, including on its highways. It will therefore be necessary to be in order with the necessary equipment!

What equipment should I have?

To put it simply, we are talking about mandatory winter tires. But it’s a quick shortcut, let’s face it. Motorists have the choice of having four winter tires (at least two on each axle) or having at least two anti-skid devices in their vehicle (i.e. socks or chains).





Remember that winter tires are useful when temperatures drop below 7 ° C. If you live in a cold affected area, or go there often, your best bet is to adopt them. On the other hand, if you travel very occasionally in an affected area, socks and chains will suffice.







What symbols to recognize a winter tire?

For the first three winters, i.e. until March 31, 2024, the name winter tire will cover:

tires identified by one of the markings “M + S”, “MS” or “M&S”.

tires identified by the alpine symbol marking, recognized as “3PMSF” (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake), with one of the markings “M + S”, “MS” or “M&S”.

From November 1, 2024, only this second category will be accepted, ie tires with an alpine symbol and one of the markings “M + S”, “MS” or “M&S”.

Is the all-season tire accepted?

All-season tires can be used within the framework of this law, if they respect the marking instructions. This will not be a problem, the major tire producers offering models that have MS and 3PMSF markings, for example Michelin with its CrossClimate.

> To read on Caradisiac: Are all-season tires a good all-rounder?

What is the penalty?

Some sources mention a fine of 135 €. But the decree which recorded the obligation to equip oneself does not mention a sanction! And the entourage of the Prime Minister has indicated that if the police will carry out checks, they will demonstrate pedagogy. For Matignon, there will be a phase of awareness and experimentation in the coming months: “We will above all look to see if the equipment rate of the vehicles which will be the subject of an initial check is good or not”.