manufacturers want to sell more expensive, what impact on the bill?

According to agribusiness professionals, the prices charged by supermarkets do not allow them to make the investments necessary for their transformation. On the consumer side, the price increase should remain moderate.

Between the rise in the cost of raw materials and investment needs, manufacturers are pleading to sell food at a higher price.

According to cooperative companies (or one in three brands in store), supermarket chains should therefore buy products 5 to 10% more expensive.





The agricultural confederation highlights the surge in cereals, packaging, energy, or even transport … “I think that we have never had such a strong inflation context on all costs in company “, underlined Dominique Chargé, president of the agricultural confederation, which represents 2,300 companies with cooperative status. At the same time, the French agrifood sector has “colossal” investment needs, estimated at 9 billion euros per year, to produce in a more sustainable way (less energy-consuming buildings, reduction of plastic in packaging, etc.) . But “the level of margin today barely makes it possible to make the maintenance investments”, affirms Dominique Chargé, noting “the decline of our agrifood industry”.

Designated culprit: the “deflationary spiral”. For years, supermarkets have managed to always pay a little less for food products from their suppliers. The Agricultural Cooperation hopes to stem this trend during the annual negotiations, which begin in October. It wants to sell its products to stores 5 to 10% more than last year. However, the effects will be significantly reduced on the consumer’s bill, we are assured. “It means a few cents more on a bottle of milk or a packet of flour”, only “a few euros” more each month in the household budget, according to Dominique Chargé.

The approach is similar for Ania, which defends the interests of agribusiness, excluding cooperative groups. The organization had reported in June that companies reported “a tariff need of 9% on average all categories combined”. The Ania had not communicated on this figure at a press conference in mid-September, but had again pleaded for the purchase prices to recover. “This would result in an increase in prices of one euro per month and per French person”, then said the president of Ania Jean-Philippe André.