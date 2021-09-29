manufacturers want to sell significantly more expensive to supermarkets

Cooperative businesses, or one in three brands in stores, plead this Wednesday for an increase of 5 to 10% in the purchase price of signs.

Supermarket signs should buy foodstuffs 5 to 10% more expensive from manufacturers to cover the increases in raw materials they collect and their investment needs, the cooperative companies pleaded Wednesday, or one in three brands in stores.

Soaring cereals, packaging, energy, transport … “I think we have never had such a strong inflation context on all costs in business», Underlined in a press conference Dominique Chargé, president of the Agricultural Cooperation, which represents 2300 companies with cooperative status.

“Colossal” investment needs

At the same time, the French agrifood sector has investment needs “colossal”, Estimated at 9 billion euros per year, to produce more sustainably (less energy-consuming buildings, reduction of plastic in packaging, etc.). Corn “the margin level today barely allows for the maintenance investments», Affirms Dominique Chargé, making a«observation of the decline of our agrifood industry“. Blame it on the “deflationary spiral»: For years, supermarkets have always managed to pay a little less for food products from their suppliers.





The Agricultural Cooperation hopes to stem this trend during the annual negotiations, which begin in October. It wants to sell its products to stores 5 to 10% more than last year. The bill will not be as steep for the consumer, she wishes to reassure. “That means a few more pennies on a bottle of milk or a packet of flour“, only “a few euros“In addition each month in the household budget, according to Dominique Chargé.

The approach is similar for Ania, which defends the interests of agribusiness, excluding cooperative groups. The organization reported in June that companies were reporting “a tariff requirement of 9% on average all categories combined“. The Ania had not communicated on this figure at a press conference in mid-September, but had again pleaded for the purchase prices to recover. “This would result in a price increase of one euro per month and per French“, Then affirmed the president of Ania Jean-Philippe André.