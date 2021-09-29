Many smartphones deprived of the Internet on September 30: here’s how to avoid the problem

the essential

Many smartphones could be deprived of an Internet connection as of September 30. The reason ? The expiration of a digital security certificate. We detail the solutions to avoid this problematic situation.

This is news that alarms many French people: from September 30, smartphones could be deprived of Internet connection. More specifically, error messages could be displayed while browsing the web. At issue: the expiration of a digital security certificate, the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3. It was the computer security researcher Scott Helme who warned against this expiration in an article published on his blog and relayed by Phonandroid. Do you think you are concerned? We help you see more clearly.

Check if you are concerned

First of all, rest assured, this problematic situation should only affect a handful of users. The Android smartphones concerned are those which would use a version lower than version 2.3.6, released ten years ago. For Apple devices, iPhones equipped with an operating system prior to iOS10 will find themselves deprived of the Internet. Note that all iPhones since the iPhone 4 (released 11 years ago) have the option to migrate to this version of iOS.





To check if you are affected by this permanent disconnection, go to Settings> About phone> Software information, to see which Android version is you. For iPhone owners, just go to Settings> General> Information.

What are the solutions ?

If you are concerned, two solutions exist to be able to connect with your device:

Update your smartphone

Most of the users facing this problem will be able to solve the problem by simply updating their operating system before Thursday. “The most important is not the date of manufacture of the device but the date of update. You can have newer devices using old operating systems, ”Scott Helme told BFMTV.

To update your smartphone, go to Settings> Software update, for Android users. For iPhone owners, just go to Settings> General> Software Update.

Using the Firefox browser

It is also possible to work around the problem by using the Firefox browser. The latter issues its own certificates, and allows you to continue surfing after September 30.