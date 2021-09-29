Mario Kart Tour: After 2 years, is everything rolling for Nintendo’s mobile game?

Clearly, time flies as quickly as a 200cc Mario Kart race. Two years ago, Mario Kart Tour, a mobile adaptation of Nintendo’s famous series, was released. An opus that had not necessarily convinced at the time, especially because of its gameplay and its criticism of its “pay to win” business model. Have the years been able to repair this unstable racing car when it left?

Despite his quite honorable performances (200 millions downloads in April 2021 and $ 200 million generated since its launch), we can not really say that Mario Kart Tour arrives in pole position in the hearts of players. Just take a look at his Metacritic, which displays the equivalent of a 12/20, in the shadow of a Super Mario Run whose critical reception was much warmer. The gameplay of the nomadic racing game then showed a rather flagrant lack of precision, after a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe often considered the best episode of the series. Not to mention the economic model.

Even today, Nintendo is looking for mobile titles, a flourishing market that it took a long time to invest. Mario Kart Tour thus arrives in 2019 with a much more aggressive economic model than the other adaptation of the mustached plumber.. The financial results have not really been there, so we have to change our strategy. Super Mario Run had opted for “free-to-start” – free software that becomes paid from a certain point – while the racing game will lean for “pay-to-win”, where real money allows you to improve your car and your character effortlessly. Often the pill goes badly.

“Mandatory” Gold Pass

“I played (Mario Kart Tour) a lot” Senny tells us on Twitter. “It was great, but ‘very expensive for a free game’. Clearly, it was impossible to achieve certain goals without paying ”. At the heart of this model, we find the Gold Pass, a monthly subscription of 5.49 € which allows in particular to obtain improvements faster and to access the 200cc, most difficult mode in Mario Kart Tour. A help that SaintSeiyaDono, another player who answered us, considers obligatory to stand up to the drivers who set the best time online. It is in this configuration that the pay-to-win dimension is the most subject to criticism, knowing that it is also based on a lottery system, the famous “gacha”. SaintSeiyaDono claims, however, that Mario Kart Tour is less “stingy with gifts” than in the past, leaving more luck to those who do not want to invest the money. “I evolve in (Mario Kart Tour) without spending a single euro” Senny explains, for example, on Twitter. Rather good news.

“The updates (to Mario Kart Tour) have addressed one of its biggest problems: the gacha. The game is now much fairer between free-to-play players and those who spend money ” – Mankalor, videographer specializing in Mario Kart, in one of his videos



Mario Kart Tour – Nintendo unveils gameplay

Updates galore

Because since its release on September 25, 2019, Mario Kart Tour has continued to evolve with an update almost every two weeks. The players were thus able to discover free circuits dedicated to the big cities of the world, such as Tokyo, Paris or London. But also some new features, such as the addition of a function to move the camera freely in the middle of the game; the arrival of landscape mode which will solve some gameplay problems related to portrait display, when sending an object; and especially the long-awaited multiplayer, the absence of which will also have fueled criticism of the game. A fairly impeccable follow-up which will constantly increase the Mario Kart Tour community during these two years. For now, Nintendo doesn’t seem to want to downsize on these updates. And that’s good.

I’ve been playing (Mario Kart Tour) a little bit every day since (real) containment (…) There’s new content all the time, I enjoy shopping and trying to get into the league but it remains the same logic of addiction as a lot of mobile games and if you do not put it all in and you do not give up a little money, I think you do not go up at all – Aurelien Preveaux, videographer specializing in Mario Kart Tour, who responded to us on Twitter

Keep a cool head

However, Nintendo chairman Shuntaro Furukawa’s statements do not portend a necessarily very bright future for the company’s mobile games, although the man affirmed in 2020 expect “remarkable results” from Mario Kart Tour. “We will not necessarily seek to release many new applications on the mobile market” does he have so Explain, in a second time. “For us, the goal (…) is to bring games that use Nintendo licenses to the large base of connected devices installed across the world, bringing more consumers into contact with the gaming world. Nintendo ”. For once, it is a bet won for Mario Kart Tour, whose release was one of the triggers of an exponential increase in the number of opening Nintendo accounts, mandatory to be able to play it. Between September 25, 2019 and September 2020, that number simply doubled to 200 million accounts. Like Call of Duty Warzone, Mario Kart Tour symbolizes a free first step towards a specific ecosystem. On the subject, we can say that everything is rolling for the game of Nintendo.