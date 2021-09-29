Marion Rousse annoyed: this gesture that she did not tolerate after the feat of Julian Alaphilippe

Annoyed after an inappropriate gesture towards her companion Julian Alaphilippe who achieved a new feat, Marion Rousse spoke on Instagram on Monday, September 27, 2021 and did not mince words.

Marion Rousse is annoyed. Monday, September 27, 2021, on Instagram, the companion of Julian Alaphilippe pushed a little rant after the new feat of the latter. Indeed, she did not appreciate at all that the Belgians gave her a goblet full of beer shortly before he crossed the finish line. So she called members of the public who booed her “drunken energumènes “. A gesture that she therefore reprimanded before finally celebrating the victory of Julian Alaphilippe. Indeed, during the awards ceremony, Marion Rousse and the cyclist took the opportunity to organize a huge clapping with the Belgian public. A moment of solidarity which finally succeeded in making forget the little ball at the beginning. “The proof” added Marion Rousse before ajour: “And it’s not a few drunken fanatics along the way that will make us change our minds.”

Julian Alaphilippe still supported by his partner Marion Rousse

As a reminder, it is on Sunday September 26, 2021 that Julian Alaphilippe once again created the feat. During the championships organized in Belgium, the rider indeed won once again, in Leuven. Alone in front of the peloton, the rider of the Deceuninck-Quick Step largely dominated the race. Proud of her companion, Marion Rousse had sent him a tender declaration. “1 year of rainbow. Good, at least not so good, but always with the Rainbow heart. “ she said, revealing several pictures. One thing is certain: the family is still united. Marion Rousse and their son Nino are indeed always present to support Julian Alaphilippe and this is what makes his strength!

