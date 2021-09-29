Mark Rutte in the sights of the “Mocro Maffia”

Threatened by a group of Moroccan drug traffickers, the Dutch Prime Minister was placed under police protection.

Correspondent in Brussels

How many photos show him walking alone in the streets of The Hague with a coffee in hand or alone and by bike between his home and his offices? The lack of police protection was one of the hallmarks of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. This Nordic leader, like many Dutch politicians, was concerned with a form of simplicity, even austerity, in the exercise of power. And of his freedom too.

This freedom has just been put in parentheses. Like so many of his European counterparts, but for other reasons, Rutte must now deal with very close protection.

The case was revealed by By Telegraaf. According to this Dutch daily, the Prime Minister would be exposed to “an attack“Or”n kidnapping“. Lookouts were reportedly spotted not far from him on several occasions and in different places.

The Dutch authorities, of course, are not very talkative about the device.