Marlène Duval, follower of cosmetic surgery: the incredible cost of her operations

Nineteen years after his participation in season 2 of Loft Story, Marlene Duval has become a real businesswoman. If it evolves mainly in the shadows, the former reality TV candidate who had only remained six days in the adventure still likes from time to time to reappear in the media. Recently, for example, she gave her news on the Jordan de Luxe show, Luxury moment, now available on the platform Star Play TV. Without taboo, Marlène Duval took advantage of this interview to take stock of his cosmetic surgery operations and their costs.





“So I fully assume. You should know that I’m 41 years old, I started reality TV when I was 21, so it’s been 20 years. So I think that at a certain age, we live in an era of time where yes, we use it a little bit“, she justified at the outset. And to list:”I remade my chest. And then like everyone else, with age we give small injections“. Marlène Duval also fell for the”Hollywood smile“, that is to say the installation of dental veneers for a radiant smile. An intervention which alone cost him a good sum of money because it is necessary to count between 500 and 600 euros per tooth. “When we do an image job and in addition we sing, it’s good to have a nice smile“she said.

With the rest of her operations, Marlène Duval estimates that she has paid between 20,000 and 30,000 euros and without any regrets. “When you earn a little money, you have to reinvest it in things.“Faced with Jordan de Luxe’s ​​astonishment, she predicted that he would give in to cosmetic surgery one day too: “VYou will see, you will go through this at some point. You make an image profession!“