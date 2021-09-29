Marlène Duval (Loft Story 2) confides in her incredible financial success (VIDEO)

Marlène Duval, former candidate for Loft Story, obviously has business acumen. She confided in her various activities which provide her with very comfortable income.
In 2002, Marlene Duval became known to the general public by participating in the second season of Loft Story 2. Almost twenty years later, she has become a true businesswoman. Guest on the set of Instant De Luxe hosted by Jordan De Luxe this Wednesday, September 29, and to be found in full on Télé Star Play, Marlène Duval spoke about her financial success.
It all started with Phil Barney
When she was in the Loft Story 2, Marlène Duval hummed nonstop A child of you of Phil Barney to brighten up the daily life of his sick mother who watched her on television. A story that strongly touched the singer, so much so that he offered to record his hit as a duet. And that’s how the young woman saw her career take off. Since then, rumors say she is a millionaire. When Jordan De Luxe asks her if this story is true, she remains silent. A silence that speaks volumes. Indeed, this title would have brought him more than a million euros: “Then after you have all the sidelines. At the time, we signed contracts with news agencies“, she specifies. This title was a real springboard for the singer who today claims to be”sheltered” and “peaceful“.
An exorbitant monthly salary
Since this success of the early 2000s, the ex-Lofteuse has come a long way: “It allowed me to reinvest. We continue to build. I made my own production box. When I started, I was just an author, now I’m a producer of my songs. It changes a lot. And then afterwards, I developed things. I created my lingerie brand. I created my brand of beauty product. I opened beauty institutes …“, she explains. These different activities seem in any case lucrative if one can trust her confidences. When Jordan De Luxe asks her for her monthly salary, she lets guess figures which are enough to leave one dreaming:”It depends on the moments“, she slips first.”Does it oscillate between 30,000 and 40,000 euros?“, bounces the host.”Yeah“, she answers embarrassed before specifying:”Pretty much … a little more. It depends“, specifies Marlène.”Afterwards, we have as many taxes behind, we are in France. In the end, if you pay all you owe, you don’t have much left“, she explains.