Marlène Duval millionaire: the ex-Lofteuse embarrassed by explaining that he earns more than 40,000 euros per month

In 2002, Marlene Duval integrated season 2 of Loft Story. Despite an express passage of six short days, the candidate marked a whole generation. It must be said that she remained in the spotlight after the fact by launching her career in music with the tube A child of you, sold over a million copies at the time. A success that allowed him to hit the jackpot! And today, Marlène Duval is considered a millionaire.

A comfortable status which she is far from boasting, out of modesty. “Millionaire, I don’t know. Well listen, I’ve been working hard for twenty-one year anyway! There is nothing without nothing in life! (…) When we talk about money in France, it’s taboo, I don’t know why. Yet we work hard to earn our money …“, she recalled somewhat embarrassed with Jordan de Luxe in her show Instant Deluxe, broadcast on the platform Star Play TV. Marlène Duval, on the other hand, is very happy and even “proud“to say to herself that she is” safe “.”I am peaceful.“





She also agreed to return to theare below his beautiful fortune which allowed him to pay for several cosmetic surgery operations. “It started with the record, a million copies so do the math … And then you have all the extras! (…) Afterwards, we continue to build, I made my own production company. At the time, when I started the title, I was just an author, now, I am the producer of my titles, so that already changes a lot, and then we develop things. I created my lingerie brand too, I created my beauty product brand, I also opened beauty institutes, we do a lot of things on the side, we work!“, she explained.

Work that pays off since she believes she earns between 30 and 40,000 euros per month. “Yeah, pretty much, a little more. It depends ! But when you have different activities … But afterwards, we have so many taxes behind“, she underlined.