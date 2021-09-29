Married couples develop the same diseases

Married couples often have identical lifestyles and display the same blood pressure as well as the same physical condition.

If you’re married, you might be sharing more things than you realize. A new study suggests that the health of a married couple is closely linked. To reach this conclusion, the researchers considered data from a cohort consisting of 28,265 Dutch marriages and 5,391 Japanese marriages. The average ages of husbands and wives were respectively 50 and 47.7 years in the Dutch study and 63.2 and 60.4 years in the Japanese study. For this research, data comes from the Tohoku Medical Megabank Project and the Lifelines study.

According to the study, spouses have many points in common concerning lifestyle, fitness, blood pressure and the frequency of certain diseases. Indeed, couples from both countries shared similar habits regarding smoking, alcohol consumption, weight, abdominal circumference and body mass index. When the researchers delved into the data, they found that the couples had similar blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. In addition, they noticed very similar levels of diabetes, hypertension and metabolic syndrome. These conclusions appeared in the journal Atherosclerosis.





Make healthy choices

Most of the correlations were between couples with low genetic similarity and high similarity in lifestyle. “Many correlations were between couples with low genetic similarity and high similarity in lifestyle, suggesting the importance of healthy choices.“, summarized the University of Tohoku. This proves the importance of making the right choices in terms of health. So to keep in shape as a couple, the researchers suggest establishing”challenges“to encourage each other to monitor their health and take care of themselves. Indeed, a”healthy dose of competition between partners“improves health and helps fight against”diseases shaped by lifestyle and environment“.

