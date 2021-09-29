Massimiliano Allegri sends a new spade to Adrien Rabiot

What follows after this advertisement

At 26, Adrien Rabiot begins his third season at Juventus. Having left Paris Saint-Germain to continue his progress, the midfielder does not manage to shed the image of a talented player who is always lacking a little nothing to become a big one. After having known Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, the Frenchman discovered this year Massimiliano Allegri, a coach known for his high standards.

On September 21, just before the trip to Spezia (3-2), the bianconero coach mentioned the Rabiot case. The Italian appreciates his player, but he has found him a bad fault. “He had a great game against Milan, but he still lacks one aspect: lucidity in front of goal. With such strength, technique and races, it is not possible that he does not score more. He must score 10 or 12 goals per season ”.





Rabiot scores too little

Since he has been in Turin, the native of Saint-Maurice has in fact only scored 5 small goals in Serie A. A total that rises to 6 out of the 89 official matches, in all competitions, which he played with the Bianconeri. Very insufficient for Allegri. Moreover, the technician of Juve took advantage of the return of Rabiot in the group to face Chelsea tonight to put a layer back.

“He’s like Bernardeschi. If he’s at Juventus, he can hardly be questioned as a player. It is the head that makes the difference in a player’s career and his personal ambition to want to sacrifice himself for the team with the meanness he has on the pitch and in training. Details make the difference. If I were in Rabiot, I would be mad at myself. How many good players got lost? In three years spent in Italy, he has scored very little, it is not possible. This year he will improve these details », he confided yesterday at a press conference. To the best of my mind.

