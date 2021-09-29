Matthias Schoenaerts sentenced in Belgium: heavy sentence for the actor, after a “misstep”

Hard blow for Matthias Schoenaerts. As reported by several Flemish media, including HLN, the actor has just been convicted by the Antwerp police court for driving under the influence of cocaine. The facts dated back to the spring of 2020, the 43-year-old Belgian was arrested at night by the Antwerp police while he was driving in a one-way street, against the grain. A drug test carried out at the same time had tested positive for cocaine.

Finally, Matthias Schoenaerts was sentenced on September 29, 2021 to a four month driving ban (for driving under the influence of cocaine) and an additional 21-day ban for the traffic violation. He must besides retake your driver’s license (theoretical and practical examination). Film actor Red sparrow must also pay a fine of 400 euros. If he is caught red-handed again in the next three years, he risks a more substantial fine of 2,000 euros. His lawyer assured Wednesday that this cocaine use was “a misstep“and that since then he has presented negative blood tests.





The one who received a Caesar in 2013 for his role in Rust and bone was already due to appear in the spring of 2021, but it was impossible for him to travel to Belgium due to the health crisis. The trial was finally held on Wednesday, but Matthias Schoenaerts was absent, held up by a filming abroad. “My client’s work schedule, with tight recording days, did not allow his presence today in Antwerp. If you don’t believe me, I will send you the program,” justified his lawyer in the face of a disgruntled prosecutor, who insisted on the gravity of the facts. He also recalled that the actor had already been pinned in the past for driving under the influence and for excessive speed.