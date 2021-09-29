MDMA circulated so much at the last Glastonbury festival it polluted the river

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Sky News

MDMA concentrations quadrupled in the Whitelake River in the week following the last edition of the Glastonbury Festival, Sky News reports. Welcoming nearly 135,000 people each year (the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the Covid) in the south-west of England, it is one of the largest pop music festivals in the world.

A study was conducted by Dan Aberg, a student at the School of Natural Sciences at Bangor University, and Christian Dunn, a researcher at the Center for Environmental Biotechnology, upstream and downstream of the stream that runs along the land of the festival.

Besides MDMA, scientists have shown the presence of cocaine in the river. According to their report, this is due to the urine of the public. Contamination therefore takes place at each festival, explains Dan Aberg.





Raise awareness of drug waste

Cocaine and MDMA are disturbing, little-studied and devastating pollutants, notes Christian Dunn. According to him, it is essential to educate and sensitize festival-goers “To waste medicines and pharmaceutical products”.

The amount of drug released in the urine is high enough to disrupt the life cycle of European eels, a protected species. Scientists are concerned about these disturbances which could hamper conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The organizers of the festival are aware of the threat weighing on waterways and, by extension, on wildlife, their spokesperson assures us. “Peeing the earth is something we will continue to strongly discourage at future festivals. We also do not tolerate the use of illegal drugs in Glastonbury. ” They say they are ready to work in collaboration with scientists in order to take into account their results and recommendations.