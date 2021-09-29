Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: The show continues in the soap opera Puel…

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on September 29, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. by Th.B.

Although ASSE is no longer moving forward sportingly and behind the scenes with the vagueness concerning the sale of the club, Claude Puel should not be thanked for all that. At least for the moment.





Arrived in the fall of 2019 to give new impetus to the Saint-Etienne locomotive, Claude Puel seems to no longer really have a speech that makes its effect in the group ofASSE. Moreover, the French technician would not have been listened to by Denis Bouanga Sunday facing theOGC Nice when the latter was replaced at half-time and went directly to the showers, disobeying the coach’s instruction to listen to the end of the chat. THE’ASSE has not won a game in Ligue 1 this season and has lost 5 times. What to throw a cold on the future of Puel ?

No scheduled departure for Puel