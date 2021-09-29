Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Guardiola had a great mission with Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG
This summer, PSG welcomed Lionel Messi. A big blow that could have been sealed by a certain Pep Guardiola.
Arrived at the end of his contract with the FC Barcelona July 1, Lionel messi was supposed to extend with the Catalan club. Everything was obviously settled between the Argentinian and Joan laporta, but for economic reasons the contract could not be signed. Free, Messi then engaged with the PSG, who achieved one of the greatest achievements in football history. But everything could have turned out differently, especially with Pep guardiola.
Guardiola’s call
While Pep guardiola and Lionel messi have already collaborated together at FC Barcelona, they could have ended up at Manchester city. In the summer of 2020, the Citizens had already tried their luck, in vain. And this summer they tried again. In vain. However Pep guardiola had been assigned in this file Messi. Indeed, according to information revealed by The Athletic, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, owner of Manchester city, had asked the Spanish coach to call La Pulga to convince her to come to the north of England, even promising him to triple his salary.