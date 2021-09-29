Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé, Haaland … War is declared between Leonardo and Real Madrid!

Football – Mercato – PSG

The Haaland dossier should keep all football fans in suspense next summer. The Norwegian could land at PSG if the capital club were to lose Kylian Mbappé. But he would have a great chance of joining La Liga and Real Madrid, which would be the player’s priority. His club Borussia Dortmund has in any case reached an agreement with his entourage, guaranteeing him to let him go if everyone finds his account.

The future of Kylian Mbappé is still undecided. Announced very close to real Madrid during the summer, the PSG had closed the door to a departure of the world champion, refusing all offers from Spain. But the Casa Blanca hasn’t said his last word and plans to go on the offensive again in the next offseason. And the real Madrid intends to achieve its ends by attracting Kylian Mbappé, which will be at the end of the contract if it does not extend PSG. If the French international were to leave the Parisian club, the vice-champion of France would like, as revealed exclusively by le10sport.com to attract Erling Haaland next summer. AS confirms this information by revealing that the PSG will not hesitate to sign the Norwegian striker while foiling the plans of the real Madrid which also has the player of the Borussia Dortmund in his viewfinder. But if Kylian Mbappé stayed at PSG, the situation could change …





Between PSG and Real Madrid?

According to AS , if Kylian Mbappé found an agreement with the PSG on a long-term contract extension and therefore had to stay in the capital, this would significantly change the plans for Leonardo. The Parisian club would not find itself in an emergency situation to recruit a flashy name to strengthen itself on the offensive plan. And Erling Haaland would no longer necessarily be an absolute priority for Parisian leaders. This would therefore leave the field open to real Madrid to bring in the center forward who is still under contract until 2024 with the Borussia. Florentino Perez would no longer have the competition of PSG and could therefore sign the Norwegian under more optimal conditions.

