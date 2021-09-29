Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This announcement on the interest of Guardiola for Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 29, 2021 at 7:45 am by La Rédaction

While Lionel Messi finally left FC Barcelona for PSG, Manchester City has long been heralded as a possible destination for the Argentinian, in particular thanks to Pep Guardiola.





As his contract expired on June 30, Lionel Messi negotiated for several weeks with the FC Barcelona. For lack of money, Joan laporta was ultimately unable to sign a new contract at the six-time Ballon d’Or. A thunderclap on the planet of football. Thereafter, it is the PSG who managed to get it to sign freely and for free. Corn Manchester city was not far away. Reunion between Pep guardiola and Messi have often been announced, this was ultimately not the case.

“Messi changed his mind and wanted to stay at Barça”