Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This new shattering release on the future of Mbappé!

Under contract until next June, Kylian Mbappé could leave PSG at the end of the season, in particular to join Real Madrid. And despite the crisis, the Merengue club seems to have the necessary funds to secure the services of the French striker as repeated LaLiga.
This summer the real Madrid tried everything to recruit Kylian Mbappé. Despite the contractual deadline, the merengue club sent several offers to the PSG. After having drawn 160M €, the Merengue club returned to the charge with an estimated offer of 170M € + 10M €. But nothing worked, the PSG was uncompromising and did not want to give up his attacker. This should not, however, calm the ardor of the real Madrid who would have planned to return to the charge in January in order to convince the player to engage free for next season. And to believe Javier Tebas, the Madrilenians would have no economic problem to complete this file. ” Real Madrid have sold € 200m worth of players. They have enough money to recruit Mbappé and Haaland. They didn’t lose any money and on top of that they sold assets. What is not understandable is that someone loses € 400M, has € 500M in payroll and can refuse offers like the one made for Mbappé », Recently confided the president of LaLiga.
Real Madrid will have no problem paying Mbappé
And the trend is confirmed. Indeed, in comments reported by AS, it’s the turn of the general manager of LaLiga, José Guerra, to be questioned on the financial capacity of the real Madrid to add to his finances a salary as important as that of Kylian Mbappé. And according to him, that will not be a problem: “ Madrid would have had no problem, they were ready to hire him. If the club does not use all of its limit this season, it can use it in subsequent markets or for the arrival of these players.. »It must be said that given the problems encountered by the FC Barcelona, whose payroll was so high that Lionel Messi had to leave, the economic power of real Madrid can query. But the management of Florentino Perez was much more efficient and today the club merengue has very healthy finances which have enabled it to get through the crisis smoothly and without loss. ” Real Madrid’s financial management during the pandemic has been excellent. If we add the results obtained in 19-20 and 20-21, the profit was one million euros. They managed to balance expenses and income so as not to lose. This is exemplary economic management which seeks to correct a situation in the short term in order to be strong in the medium and long term. In fiscal year 18-19 and previous ones, they were already increasing their equity significantly and without ever exhausting their salary limit. It greatly exceeds the right ratios. Madrid had never made use of this salary capacity, but they now have it in case of opportunities in the market. “, decrypted José Guerra. This explains why the PSG received such high offers for Kylian Mbappé this summer. And that the threat of real Madrid be always present …