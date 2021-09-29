Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This new shattering release on the future of Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 29, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

Under contract until next June, Kylian Mbappé could leave PSG at the end of the season, in particular to join Real Madrid. And despite the crisis, the Merengue club seems to have the necessary funds to secure the services of the French striker as repeated LaLiga.

This summer the real Madrid tried everything to recruit Kylian Mbappé. Despite the contractual deadline, the merengue club sent several offers to the PSG. After having drawn 160M €, the Merengue club returned to the charge with an estimated offer of 170M € + 10M €. But nothing worked, the PSG was uncompromising and did not want to give up his attacker. This should not, however, calm the ardor of the real Madrid who would have planned to return to the charge in January in order to convince the player to engage free for next season. And to believe Javier Tebas, the Madrilenians would have no economic problem to complete this file. ” Real Madrid have sold € 200m worth of players. They have enough money to recruit Mbappé and Haaland. They didn’t lose any money and on top of that they sold assets. What is not understandable is that someone loses € 400M, has € 500M in payroll and can refuse offers like the one made for Mbappé », Recently confided the president of LaLiga.





Real Madrid will have no problem paying Mbappé