Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: the confession of Toni Kroos on the departure of Zinedine Zidane!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane once again left Real Madrid at the end of the last financial year before being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. Zidane executive, Toni Kroos confided in this episode.
After a second passage on the bench of Real Madrid which was not as successful as the first, despite the coronation in La Liga in 2019-2020, Zinedine Zidane made the decision to step down as manager at the end of last season. In order to make up for the departure of the French technician, the president Florentino Perez made the choice to bring back Carlo Ancelotti, coach who allowed the Real Madrid to win La Decima. Invited to speak on the departure of Zidane, Toni Kroos told an anecdote about a discussion with the French technician two years ago.
“We spoke when he left, but…”
“I remember something Zizou told me two years ago, when he was 29 and we had won three Champions Leagues together: that the best, because of his experience as a player, was what was to come, whether his best time was from 30 or 31 ”. confided the midfielder of Real Madrid before admitting to having vaguely discussed at the time of his departure, but never again afterwards during an interview with Goal Spain. “No, no, no, nothing. Of course we talked when he left, we had a great chat. As I know it, I wanted to disconnect a bit. He has the same vision as me, he’s making the most of his time with his family right now. One day, we will talk to each other again, for sure, because we have always had a good relationship ”.